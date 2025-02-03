Chinese New Year in Macau: 873,780 tourists in first five days

Friday saw the highest tally with 219,119 arrivals.

Macau.- Macau has recorded 873,780 visitors for the first five days of the Chinese New Year holiday week. That’s an average of 174,756 arrivals per day. The highest single-day tally was 219,119 arrivals on Friday. This was followed by Saturday (218,396) and Sunday (189,158). There were 172,783 arrivals on Thursday and 131,896 on Wednesday.

The numbers show a decline of 8.6 per cent compared to the 2024 Lunar New Year Golden Week, which ran from February 10 to February 17 that year. Last year, there were 1,357,064 visitor arrivals during the holidays, and the city’s average hotel occupancy rate peaked at 95.2 per cent. The Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has said she expected Macau to receive an average of 185,000 daily visitor arrivals during this year’s holdiday.

Cheung Kin Chung, the leader of the Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association, said the city’s hotels were expected to achieve occupancy rates ranging from 90 to 95 per cent. Many high-end establishments were fully booked for at least part of the period.