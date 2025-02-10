Chinese lottery sales rise in 2024

Sales reached CNY623.49bn (US$86.96bn).

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that lottery ticket sales reached CNY623.49bn (US$86.96bn) in 2024. That’s a rise of 7.6 per cent in year-on-year terms. Welfare Lottery sales were CNY207.96bn (US$29bn), up 7 per cent year-on-year, while sports lottery sales amounted to CNY415.53bn (US$57.96bn), up 7.9 per cent.

The sale of lottery numbers reached CNY178.871bn (US$24.95bn), up 1.2 per cent year-on-year. Sales of lottery guessing reached CNY286.810bn (US$40.00bn), up 16.4.1 per cent, and instant sales were CNY116.057bn (US$16.19bn), down 2.5 per cent. Keno sales were CNY41.747bn (US$5.82bn), up 11.6 per cent. Lottery sales increased in all provinces except Hubei. Zhejiang, Hunan, Guangdong and Anhui saw the largest increases.

In December, lottery ticket sales hit CNY57.57bn (US$8.03bn), up 8 per cent year-on-year and 14 per cent sequentially. Welfare lottery sales totalled CNY19.130bn (US$2.67bn), up 9.5 per cent year-on-year; sports lottery sales totalled CNY38.439bn (US$5.36bn), up 7.3 per cent compared.