China and Cambodia discuss cooperation against online gambling and telecom fraud

Cambodian interior minister Sar Sokha has met with Chinese ambassador Wang Wenbin.

China.- Chinese ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin has held discussions with Cambodian minister of interior Sar Sokha to discuss enhancing cooperation against online gambling and telecom fraud. In a post on his Facebook profile, Wenbin said both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration and added: “I am confident that in the new year, China-Cambodia cooperation in this area will achieve significant progress.”

Touch Sokhak, the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, noted that Cambodia and China had already committed to exchanging evidence and enforcement strategies, which have led to legal actions against offenders and the rescue of victims. He said joint work was needed due to the rapid growth of technology.

Sokhak said: “During many operations, China sent police to work jointly with Cambodian police, supporting the crackdown, as well as facilitating the perpetrators’ return to their home country and vice versa. Both parties also share support on the human capability building, such as investigative training for officials, and also the materials assistance.”

Cambodia banned online gambling when an agreement with China was signed in March 2019. Last June, the country discussed collaboration on tackling online gambling and online fraud with Indonesia. China has also pledged collaboration with Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.