Century secures approval for VIP rooms lease in Cambodia

Century Entertainment’s shareholders have approved the casino agreement for the lease of two VIP rooms in Cambodia.

Cambodia.- Century Entertainment International Holdings has announced that 99.99 per cent of its shareholders approved the agreement between the company’s subsidiary, Wisdom Ocean Group Limited, and LongBay Entertainment for the lease and operation of two VIP rooms at a casino at LongBay Century Hotel in Dara Sakor, Koh Kong province for three years. A special meeting was held on September 30

Wisdom Ocean Group entered a three-year contract in May. It will pay a monthly rent of US$35,000 for the lease and will be responsible for the entire house losses alongside staff costs and taxes. With a gross floor area of approximately 650 square metres (6,997 square feet), the rooms will host seven gaming tables.

The company had previously expressed cautious optimism regarding revenue contributions from the next half. It will retain 100 per cent of the winnings.

