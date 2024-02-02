Century appoints Yuen Sing Wai Lester as non-executive director

Yuen holds degrees in Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.

Yuen Sing Wai Lester has been appointed as chairman of the audit committee and member of the compliance committee.

Cambodia.- Hong Kong-based Century Entertainment International Holdings has announced that it has appointed Yuen Sing Wai Lester as a new independent non-executive director with effect from February 1. He has also been appointed as chairman of the audit committee and a member of the compliance committee.

According to the company, Yuen has over 12 years of experience in legal, accounting, and compliance. He held senior and/or managerial positions in audit and assurance and advisory arms of two Big Four accounting firms and the regional compliance office in a dual-listed European multinational healthcare company.

Yuen holds degrees in Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting with Distinction from the University of New South Wales. He is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The announcement comes a month after the company terminated its agreement to operate eight gaming tables at a casino in Dara Sakor, Koh Kong. Century Entertainment is currently in ongoing negotiations for a casino lease and operation agreement at Long Bay, Say Phuthong Boulevard in Dara Sakor. This could include the operation of a VIP room for gaming activities.