Century appoints Yuen Sing Wai Lester as non-executive director

Cambodia.- Hong Kong-based Century Entertainment International Holdings has announced that it has appointed Yuen Sing Wai Lester as a new independent non-executive director with effect from February 1. He has also been appointed as chairman of the audit committee and a member of the compliance committee.
According to the company, Yuen has over 12 years of experience in legal, accounting, and compliance. He held senior and/or managerial positions in audit and assurance and advisory arms of two Big Four accounting firms and the regional compliance office in a dual-listed European multinational healthcare company.
Yuen holds degrees in Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting with Distinction from the University of New South Wales. He is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
The announcement comes a month after the company terminated its agreement to operate eight gaming tables at a casino in Dara Sakor, Koh Kong. Century Entertainment is currently in ongoing negotiations for a casino lease and operation agreement at Long Bay, Say Phuthong Boulevard in Dara Sakor. This could include the operation of a VIP room for gaming activities.