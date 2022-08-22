Cambodia renews 54 more casino and gaming licences

Authorities have issued 70 gaming licences in the first half of the year.

Cambodia.- The CGMC General Secretariat has announced in a press release that it has renewed 47 more casino licences and seven games of chance licences, taking the total to 70 renewals in the year so far.

Ministry of Economy and Finance secretary of state Mey Vann, told Khmer Times that the licences were awarded amid business resumption following the Covid-19 pandemic, which had forced operators to suspend their operations for about two years.

Vann said that the businesses were expected to mainly cater to customers from Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Europe, with travel from China not yet fully open. Vann said: As the number of guests in the casino industry has still been limited, [casinos] should release marketing campaigns … to attract visitors from other countries.”

A list of licence renewal recipients includes casinos located in Banteay Meanchey, Svay Rieng, Kampot, Pailin, Preah Sihanouk provinces. That includes Star Vegas, owned by ASX-listed Donaco International, Casino Holiday Poipet and Poipet Resort, Grand Pailin, Le Macau Club, and Xa Mat Cas. The list also includes Sokha Vegas and Thansur Bokor, run by Sokha Hotel Co.

The Law on the Management of Integrated Resorts and Commercial Gambling (LMCG) enacted in November 2020 requires the government to take KHR174.2bn (US$43.55m) in revenue from the gambling sector. Casinos must renew their licences every year.