Cambodia: 12 arrested for illegal gambling

Cambodia has been clamping down on illegal gambling.

Police in Battambang carried out three operations in connection with illegal gambling.

Cambodia.- Police have arrested 12 people after raids on three locations in Battambang City. Lieutenant Colonel Chhoeun Kimsong, head of the Minor Crimes Bureau, said the raids were ordered by Battambang provincial police chief Major General Sat Kimsan.

One man was arrested at KFB rental booth in Group 42, Prek Mohatep Village, Sangkat Svay Por. A second man was arrested at Kab Ko Thmey Village, Sangkat Ochar. Finally, ten people were arrested in Wat Leap village, Sangkat Chamkar Samrong.

In October, national police spokesman Lieutenant General Chhay Kim Khoeun reported that officers in Cambodia had raided more than 10,000 suspected illegal gambling operations. Khoeun said police had targetted 127 locations in 11 capitals and provinces and had collected evidence for 273 prosecutions, including against 56 foreign citizens.

Meanwhile, authorities in Cambodia have said they will continue working to get the country off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list of untrustworthy jurisdictions. At its last meeting, the Paris-based inter-governmental agency that monitors controls on anti-money laundering and terrorist financing decided to keep Cambodia on the list.

Cambodia has been on the list since 2020. However, Pech Pisey, executive director of Transparency International Cambodia (TI Cambodia), said the country has shown some progress.