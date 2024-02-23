Asia Gaming Awards 2024: Recognizing excellence in the Asian gaming industry

The Asia Gaming Awards are held concurrently with the ASEAN Gaming Summit 2024.

The Asia Gaming Awards 2024 will honour outstanding achievements in Asian gaming at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La the Fort, Manila, on March 20.

Press release.- The Asia Gaming Awards, hosted by Asia Gaming Brief, is set to once again recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements in the Asian gaming industry.

The Awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Wednesday, 20th March 2024, at the Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La the Fort, Manila.

Held concurrently with the ASEAN Gaming Summit 2024, this prestigious Awards event will bring together a diverse group of key stakeholders – including operators, regulators, suppliers, and service providers – to honour the contributions and innovations that continue to shape the evolving gaming landscape in Asia.

With a wide array of categories, the Asia Gaming Awards ensures comprehensive coverage of the gaming industry, from technological advancements and responsible gaming initiatives to customer service and operational excellence.

Attesting to the market’s growing significance in the industry, this will be the second year the Asia Gaming Awards are held in the Philippines, after the debut edition in 2016, the first-ever Gaming Awards dedicated to the Asia region.

Luis Pereira, managing director at Asia Gaming Brief, said: “The Asia Gaming Awards is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and success of the industry’s brightest teams and stars. We look forward to celebrating their achievements alongside their peers.”

Nominations for the Asia Gaming Awards 2024 are now officially open!

Visit asiagamingawards.com to learn more about the nomination process, award categories and judging criteria.