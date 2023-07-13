Arrest warrants issued for Kazuo Okada and associates in Okada Manila case

A Philippine court has issued arrest warrants for Kazuo Okada and 11 others accused of siphoning money from Okada Manila.

The Philippines.- The Paranaque Regional Trial Court Branch has authorised the issuance of arrest warrants for Kazuo Okada and 11 associates accused of taking approximately PHP500m (US$9.14m) from the casino cage during their takeover of the Okada Manila in May 2022. Qualified theft charges were brought by Okada operator Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment (TRLEI).

Those accused, including Antonio O. Cojuangco and Dindo Espeleta, had sought to suspend or dismiss the criminal proceedings, but the court rejected their motions. It ruled that there was sufficient basis for the warrants and that counter-allegations will be addressed in a full trial.

Judge Ramos-Chavez of the Paranaque court said an appeal to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary does not impede the trial court process as per the National Prosecution Service Rule on Appeal. Kazuo Okada was arrested after returning to the Philippines on October 17 but was released on bail on the same day.