Andaz Macau opens at Galaxy International Convention Centre

The Andaz Macau, operated by Hyatt, is the brand’s largest hotel internationally.

Macau.- Andaz Macau opened on Friday at the Galaxy International Convention Centre (GICC). Its two towers are integrated into the GICC complex, housing 700 rooms and suites that are said to have a colour palette inspired by the surrounding environment. The hotel hosts an art gallery and dedicated check-in lounges for MICE visitors.

A week ago, W Macau opened at the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip. Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, said the hotel aimed to attract a younger and more sophisticated clientele.