Altenar sportsbook to power all brands for Immense Group

This agreement continues Altenar’s focus on helping casino operators expand their operations when it comes to sports betting.

Press release.- Altenar has announced a new agreement to see its sportsbook used to expand the sports betting offering of leading igaming group Immense, formerly Videoslots.

The partnership will see Altenar’s award-winning sportsbook used globally by popular casino brands Mr Vegas, Videoslots, MegaRiches and more.

Based in Malta, Immense Group provides leading online casino sites to players around the world with more than 12,000 games from hundreds of the industry’s leading game providers. Recently the operator launched its first sports-led brand called DBET.com which is intended to be an international challenger on the online sportsbook market.

Altenar is a leading sportsbook provider. Its innovative features, customisable design, and premium data feeds allow operators to grow their brands in highly regulated and competitive markets.

The agreement is an exciting collaboration for both companies and continues Altenar’s focus on helping casino operators expand their operations when it comes to sports betting.

Sam Hill, sales director at Altenar, said: “We’re delighted to be entering into this long-term partnership with Immense Group and their various brands. We look forward to enhancing its existing sports offering as it looks to grow its position across many regulated markets. Altenar is ideally placed to support casino-led brands by adding our managed sportsbook vertical and executing their specific trading strategy for them, and we can’t wait to get going.”

Klas Winberg, chief commercial Officer at Immense, said: “We conducted an extensive review of existing sportsbook providers and Altenar came out looking very strong on all parameters. I am happy to say that they have not disappointed. From onboarding, and integration to launch, all have worked seamlessly.

Then, he added: “We expect that the Altenar sportsbook will be a very strong contributor, if not the biggest, for growth this year. So far we are very happy with what we see.”