AGEM Index down 0.5% in March

The AGEM Index decreased by 5.10 points to 945.81.

Asia.- The AGEM Index decreased by 0.5 per cent month-on-month to 945.81 in March. Compared to the same month last year, the index was down by 1 per cent or 9.59 points. Six out of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw their stock prices rise, contributing positively to the index, while seven contributed negatively.

Konami Corp led the positive contributors, providing a 4.70-point gain for the index, followed by Aristocrat Leisure Limited with a 3.94-point gain. The index’s largest negative contributor was Crane Co with a 7.19-point loss due to a 5.2 per cent decrease in its stock price.

In March 2023, all three major US stock indices saw month-over-month increases. The NASDAQ increased by 6.7 per cent from February, while the S&P 500 grew by 3.5 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 1.9 per cent from the prior month.