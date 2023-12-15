ACMA blocks 11 more illegal offshore gambling websites

The Australian regulator has blocked the websites under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has requested that Australian internet service providers (ISPs) block 11 more websites found to be in violation of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The latest additions are Greenspin, Slotman, Jeetcity, Betibet, Candyland Casino, New Vegas, Thunderpick, Golden Lion, Digits 7, Sector 777 and PayID Pokies.

The ACMA says it moves to block sites when a website offers interactive gambling services to Australian customers or promotes unlicensed regulated interactive gambling. The regulator warned that Australians who use illegal gambling services are not protected by Australian laws.

Since its first request for website blocking, ACMA has blocked access to 893 illegal gambling and affiliate websites. It says 220 unauthorised services have voluntarily withdrawn from the Australian market since 2017.

