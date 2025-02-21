6 arrested in Macau for allegedly selling Mark Six lottery tickets

The new law on gambling crimes prohibits the sale of tickets.

Macau.- Six people have been arrested for allegedly selling Mark Six lottery at a grocery store in Areia Preta. According to the Macau Business, those arrested include the store owner, his wife, two relatives from mainland China, another mainland Chinese national holding a travel permit and an undocumented worker.

The Judiciary Police said a raid was carried out after a tip-off. They seized 23 lottery tickets. Those arrested reportedly purchased 40 lottery tickets for MOP1,800 earlier this month and resold them at MOP50 each for profit. By the time of the police investigation, 17 Mark Six tickets had been sold.

The suspects face charges for the illegal sale of lottery tickets as well as unlawful employment. Details have been forwarded to the Public Prosecutions Office.

The bill on Combating Illegal Gambling Crimes approved in October prohibits the sale of Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Mark Six lottery tickets. Offenders face a maximum prison term of two years or financial penalties. The bill also bans currency exchange for gambling and the operation, promotion, and organisation of online gambling and mutual betting irrespective of the physical location of systems and devices.