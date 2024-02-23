1x Affiliates team will take part in The SPiCE India and Sri Lanka Merger!

1xAffiliates touts its high lifetime commissions and support services, seeking new partnerships at the event held February 26-28 in Colombo.

Press release.- The 1xAffiliates team will take part in the thematic exhibition The SPiCE India & Sri Lanka Merger and become one of its sponsors. The exhibition will occur from 26 to 28 February 2024 at the five-star Shangri-La Colombo Hotel in Sri Lanka.

“The 1xAffiliates team will happily meet old friends again and make new useful contacts. Write to your regional manager right now and arrange a meeting – after all, there are only a few days left before the exhibition starts. Our representatives will be happy to answer any questions you may have, so be sure to stop by our stand for coffee and chat!” – noted the 1xAffiliates representative.

The SPiCE India & Sri Lanka Merger is dedicated to the gambling industry in South Asia, as well as the legal regulation of gambling and affiliate programs. Speakers and exhibitors will share their experiences, improve their networking at parties and have the opportunity to showcase their gambling talents at a traditional poker tournament.

Today, over 100,000 partners worldwide participate in 1xAffiliates and receive up to 40 per cent of the lifetime commission from each referred player. Learn more about favourable terms of cooperation, join the 1xAffiliates community and increase your income with one of the best affiliate programs in the industry.