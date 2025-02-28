Allwyn and Aldi roll out UK National Lottery self-checkouts

The move is part of Allwyn’s efforts to modernise the National Lottery retail offerings.

UK.- Allwyn UK has rolled out new National Lottery self-checkout at Aldi supermarkets in the UK. The move follows the launch of a pilot National Lottery scratchcard dispenser at an Asda supermarket earlier in the month.

Aldi stores have sold National Lottery tickets since 2021. The new checkouts allow customers to buy National Lottery draw tickets, including Lucky Dip tickets for EuroMillions, Thunderball and Set For Life, via self-checkout touchscreen monitors. Those with a National Lottery Fast Pay card can self-scan to generate their bespoke tickets.

The checkouts will eventually be rolled out to over 1,050 stores as part of Allwyn’s plan to modenise tech for the National Lottery, but there are doubts about how revolutionary its changes will be. Age verification checks will have to be done by staff before customers can complete their ticket purchases.

Jenny Blogg, operations director at Allwyn, said: “As we continue on our retail transformation journey – adapting our offering for a changing retail landscape and new-look stores – we’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Aldi.

“This will ultimately make The National Lottery available at every single touchpoint in Aldi’s customer journey, helping us to reach even more players. So, however Aldi customers choose to shop – whether at the main tills or via self-checkout – they’ll always have the option to pick up a National Lottery game. This project has been a massive effort by the teams at both Allwyn and Aldi, and my sincere thanks must go to everyone involved.”

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers, which is why we’ve made it even easier to enter The National Lottery while picking up essentials at our self-checkouts. As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, our shoppers know they’ll always find amazing value at Aldi, but we hope some lucky customers manage to find the winning numbers at our self-checkouts too.”