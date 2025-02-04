Alfastreet unveils full V-Line series at ICE Barcelona 2025

Alfastreet also presented its advanced Verso and Vision single terminals, complemented by a diverse selection of Game Pods.

Press release.- Alfastreet made a strong impression at ICE Barcelona 2025 showcasing its complete V-Line series at stand 3N22 in the Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Designed to captivate players and enhance operator success, the V-Line features a range of innovative solutions.

Space-saving six- and eight-player machines, paired with eye-catching signage and animations, were a definite highlight. Alfastreet also presented its advanced Verso and Vision single terminals, complemented by a diverse selection of Game Pods. These customisable add-ons empower operators to tailor the gaming environment to individual player preferences, creating truly immersive experiences.

Alfastreet demonstrated the versatility of its products with dynamic setups, displaying seamless integration with various casino designs and architectural elements. This focus on personalised solutions underscores Alfastreet’s commitment to meeting the unique needs of each operator. In addition to the V-Line series, Alfastreet hinted at exciting new additions to its game portfolio, keeping the industry eagerly anticipating future developments.

According to the company, the Alfastreet stand was “a true oasis,” offering a relaxed and inviting atmosphere for visitors to explore the latest innovations and engage in insightful conversations with the team. Interactive demonstrations of the V-Line series generated significant interest, further solidifying Alfastreet’s position as a leader in the gaming industry.

A representative from Alfastreet commented: “We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response to the V-Line series and the positive feedback received from our visitors. ICE Barcelona provided a valuable platform to connect with our partners and demonstrate how Alfastreet continues to push the boundaries of the gaming experience. The company extends its sincere thanks to everyone who visited their stand. For those who couldn’t attend the show, Alfastreet encourages you to contact us to explore how we can elevate your gaming operations together.”