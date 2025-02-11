1xSlots opens application process for collaborations

1xSlots invites everyone to offer their idea for a project, collaboration or any other type of cooperation.

Press release.- The 1xSlots team invites media agencies, platforms, creative guys, affiliate teams and those with brilliant ideas to work together.

The company said: “Lately, we have been noticing uniformity more and more often. That is why we offer to unite our like-minded people, just like us, who are looking for special ideas!”

Those interested in offering their ideas for a project, collaboration or any other type of cooperation with 1xSlots can send a request.

About sending a request

1xSlots asks those interested in participating in this proposal to specify the information strictly according to the points so that their letter does not go into spam and the company doesn’t lose it.

This is what an application or offer should look like:

Company Name

Field of activity

Link to your website\resource

Description of the idea, its cost, what you offer and what you would like from 1xSlots.

Contact information

About where to send the application

All letters with suggestions on this issue are sent only by e-mail: [email protected]. In other cases, unfortunately, the team will not see the letter.

“The PR department of the company will consider proposals on a first-come, first-served basis. So if we haven’t answered you, please wait a bit. Also, please don’t duplicate the same letter!” added the team.

