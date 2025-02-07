1win introduces a new product ecosystem

1win leverages its experience in creating market-leading products to build an advanced B2B ecosystem that meets the diverse needs of companies in the industry.

Press release.- 1win has introduced a new product ecosystem with a strong focus on the B2B market. This significant step in the company’s evolution highlights the expertise of the 1win team, its dominant market position, and its ambition to influence the industry.

Since its inception, 1win has consistently inspired, developed, and advanced igaming to new heights. Starting as a betting platform, the company recognised potential in the casino segment and strategically chose to expand its presence and impact within the igaming industry. By investing in development and adapting to market changes, 1win has turned this segment into one of its most successful and high-performing products. A deep understanding of business dynamics, strategic vision, and a focus on innovation have established 1win as a leading player in the sector.

1win’s growth remains remarkable. Over the past few years, the brand’s team has quadrupled in size. By combining expertise with fresh business perspectives, the company has reached unique solutions. With vast experience, strong technological advantages, and a commitment to exploring new directions, 1win is ready to share its knowledge and become a key partner for major industry players.

1win leverages its experience in creating market-leading products to build an advanced B2B ecosystem that meets the diverse needs of companies in the industry. As a brand, 1win continues to set the highest standards and offers unparalleled opportunities for mutual growth. A dedication to excellence and innovation has always been at the core of the company’s achievements. The comprehensive 1win ecosystem paves the way for a new trajectory in the igaming world, unlocking unlimited opportunities for its partners.

Roman Ostrovsky, CBDO of 1win, said: “1win constantly strives to push the boundaries of what is possible.

“We have never been afraid to take risks, invest in our products, and deliver the best solutions for the industry. This new ecosystem fully reflects our philosophy of driving the industry forward. We are proud of our team, whose efforts made this transformation possible. We will continue to grow and evolve, ensuring our ecosystem remains cutting-edge and relevant.”