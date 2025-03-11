1spin4win’s branded slot Pinco Fruits 243 launches at Pinco casino

The game became available to players this March.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced the successful launch of Pinco Fruits 243, a branded slot game created specifically for Pinco online casino. The game became available to players this March.

The company stated that this new 5×3 slot offers a straightforward gameplay experience, allowing players to focus on what they love — pure gambling, enhanced by the chance to win big.

Pinco Fruits 243 comes with 243 paylines and high volatility, giving players the potential for substantial rewards with a maximum multiplier of x4,500. This game is built to appeal to those who appreciate the simplicity and steady payouts of classic fruit slots, while also offering a distinct touch with branded high-value symbols that reflect the Pinco brand identity.

The company said, “The launch of this game is a prime example of 1spin4win’s expertise in creating exclusive, custom experiences. As the iGaming industry grows more competitive, providing branded games is a smart way to stand out, engage players with unique titles, and increase brand recognition.”

Olga Hlukhovskaya, business development director at 1spin4win, shared: “Branded games are a powerful tool to forge a deeper connection with players by offering unique experiences. With Pinco Fruits 243, we’ve infused the timeless fruit slot design with Pinco’s individual branding, creating a custom title that stands apart from anything else in the market.”