1spin4win introduces its latest game, Cash’n Fruits Fortune 27

The provider invites players to try their luck in Cash’n Fruits Fortune 27, the latest addition to 1spin4wins’ Fortune lineup.

Press release.- 1spin4win is raising the stakes with a new slot addition to its Fortune lineup, Cash’n Fruits Fortune 27. This brand-new slot is an immersive game for players, as its 3×3 grid offers payouts in all directions, where sevens, bells, horseshoes and grapes lead to satisfying rewards. For more wins, players are provided with Wild stars that increase their chances, offering a “fun and engaging experience.”

The creativity employed by the igaming provider ensures that the game’s story can be clearly seen and understood through its visual design, but what seals the deal are 1spin4win’s renowned mechanics and balanced math. The 97.1 per cent RTP, x4,500 maximum multiplier, and high volatility offer players the chance to win big.

Players can make the most of this new slot with the Cash+ and Buy Bonus features. Drop 3+ Coins to reach the Bonus game with Coins of different values, including the Mini (x100) and Mega (x1,000) Jackpot ones. To up the stakes, mystery Coins can land and unfold into 4 special prizes: one of the Jackpot rewards, an x50 Coin, or x2 multiplier that will apply to the total win. The round ends once you have filled the reels with 9 Coins.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, Business Development director at 1spin4win, shared her thoughts on the launch of the new game: “At 1spin4win we believe that games should be fun, fair and easy to enjoy for players of all skill levels. That’s why we design each title with transparent mechanics, balanced gameplay and smooth performance, no matter the device or internet speed. We are excited about the launch of Cash’n Fruits Fortune 27 and think it’s a great addition to our Fortune line-up. We can’t wait for people to try it out in all markets starting March 6.”



