UFC has exploded in popularity over the last 10 years or so, and it’s now firmly cemented as one of the world’s most popular sports. Like other commonly-watched spectacles (e.g., soccer), UFC has a solid betting market.

But even if you know a lot about how UFC betting works, you should still do your research beforehand. There are so many things to know about wagering on this sport, and winning a bet is often more difficult than it initially seems.

If you’re curious about UFC bets and how to win them, you’re in the right place. This complete guide will reveal everything you need to know about wagering, such as the types of bets available and how to find UFC gambling odds online and offline.

What Are the Different Types of UFC Bets?

You can bet on multiple markets in UFC betting, from the outright winner to method of victory. The choice you make will largely depend on your personal preferences and where you feel you have the most knowledge.

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular ways to wager on UFC fights.

Winner Odds

Outright winner is the most popular UFC betting market, and that’s largely because it’s the simplest. With this type of bet, you simply have to choose who you think will be the overall winner.

You often see one fighter who is the favorite and the other who isn’t really expected to win. The gap in quality will largely determine these odds. If the two fighters are relatively equal, you probably won’t see a huge difference. On the other hand, someone who’s in top form is more likely to have shorter odds.

Betting on longer odds will typically lead to a higher payout. However, the trade-off is that longer odds are less likely to occur. This is one of the most important aspects to understand with UFC fighter betting.

Method of Victory

Apart from winner odds, method of victory is another market worth looking at when learning how to bet on UFC. With a method of victory bet, you place money on how you think someone will win the fight.

Some of the most common methods of victory are:

KO (also known as “knockout”)

Submission

Decision (this can be a majority decision, technical decision, or something else)

You will win your bet if you correctly guess the method of victory, and in many cases, you can choose the fighter who will win. This is an excellent betting option if one fighter is a heavy favorite and you’re looking to get good value for money elsewhere.

It’s also worth looking at this betting market if you’ve watched a UFC and know how a fighter normally tries to win fights. You will have much more knowledge than someone who just guesses and hopes for the best.

See Also: How big is the sports betting industry and how works?

Round Betting

Round betting is another possible UFC betting market to look at. With this type of wager, you predict which round the fight will last. For example, if you bet on Round 2 and the fight ends in Round 2, you will receive a payout.

Odds will differ depending on who’s fighting and what you can normally expect. This bet is a solid option if you have a good feeling about how you think the fight will go, but you can’t really choose who you think will win.

You can also bet on rounds with over/under bets, but we’ll speak more about that in due course.

Double-Chance Betting

Double-chance betting is a less risky option than the wager types we’ve discussed so far. You’re still choosing a method of victory, but you get two opportunities to determine which method you think will decide the fight.

If you’re on the fence about picking one specific method of victory, double-chance betting is a viable alternative. However, because you have more chances to pick the winner, you should remember that the odds you receive will be shorter as a result. Nonetheless, this is a good bet choice if you expect a close fight and don’t know how one fighter will win.

Prop Bets

Prop betting is one of the more interesting UFC bet types. Here, you’ll wager on how you think the judges will score the fight. If your prediction aligns with what they say, you’ll receive a payout.

Rather than prop betting as your only bet, it’s a solid wager that you can use alongside the main one. Getting this right is very difficult, but it can be rewarding.

Over/Under Bets

Over/under bets are also in other types of sports, such as soccer and basketball. With an over/under bet in UFC, you will wager on how many rounds you think there’ll be within a rough range.

For example, you might bet on under 3 rounds. If the fight ends in the first two, you’ll receive a payout.

Over/under bets are a solid choice if you want some flexibility in your wagering, and they’re also an excellent beginner’s bet for this reason.

How to Bet on UFC Fights

You can bet on UFC in person and online. Your options will largely depend on the sports betting laws in your jurisdiction (we’ll talk more about that later).

Betting online and offline have their own unique advantages and drawbacks. Besides understanding what’s legal, you should also think about your personal preferences. Most big sportsbooks will take UFC bets, so it’s also worth shopping around.

See Also: What Are the Odds? How to Read Betting Odds and More

How Do I Bet on UFC Fights In-Person?

Betting on UFC fights in person is relatively simple. Many casinos have sportsbook areas where you can wager on the big fight while also watching it at the venue. In some cases, you might also find dedicated sportsbooks without the casino where you can wager on UFC.

UFC betting odds are often quite similar when traveling to sportsbooks in person. You can also place a bet by choosing your preferred market and then paying; if you win, you can usually show the person at the counter. You might need to contact someone else if your winnings are particularly big, but the person at the front can guide you with this.

How to Bet UFC Online

Online UFC wagering is the easiest way to wager when learning how to bet UFC online. To do so, you’ll first need to sign up for an account and verify your age/identity. Once you’ve done that, you can deposit money and choose your preferred bets.

Many sportsbooks will have a minimum amount that you can wager, so it’s worth checking beforehand. Online UFC betting has the added advantage of being able to withdraw your winnings immediately if you’re successful. These days, deposits and withdrawals are usually quite quick.

Payment methods will vary depending on the sportsbook you choose. It’s also worth looking for bonus offers. Popular sports betting sites and apps include:

BetMGM

BetRivers

Caesars

DraftKings

Bet365

FanDuel

Understanding UFC Live Odds

Live betting is one of the most intriguing ways to wager on UFC. Odds will change based on how the contest is going, meaning you can sometimes find some pretty good deals. For example, if the favorite is on the back foot, their odds might become longer.

Betting on UFC live is not only more interactive; it’ll also allow you to make a better decision since you have more context. Many sportsbooks have live betting features, and you can get involved whenever you want.

One thing worth noting is that you might also be able to cash out in some instances. These amounts will vary depending on multiple factors; you can sometimes make a profit, but in other cases, you may cut your losses.

UFC Best Bets

Choosing the best UFC bet will depend on your skill level and prior UFC knowledge. If you’re a beginner, we recommend starting with something simple. For example, you can try a double-chance bet or an over/under bet.

Understanding the context of each fight is also important. You’ll need to think about a fighter’s normal style and whether their opponent might influence a possible change. If you’re very confident, consider placing an outright winner bet.

In terms of odds, it’s worth shopping around as these can sometimes differ slightly. You might also find bonuses or boosted odds.

UFC Betting Formats

You can bet on UFC with decimal, fractional, or American odds. Regardless of what you choose, the payout will remain identical. Your choice will largely depend on the default in your betting app, as that’s what you’ll likely get used to, but it’s still worth knowing how each works.

Decimal: Evens is 2.00; anything below is odds-on, and anything bigger has a smaller chance of happening. Decimal odds are often used in Europe, which is why they also have the name “European betting odd.”.

Fractional: Evens is 1/1 (sometimes stylized as EVS). Anything lower than 1/1 (e.g., 4/6) is odds-on and more likely to happen. The opposite (i.e. 21/10) is less likely to occur.

American: These start at 100; anything with a – symbol suggests that someone is a favorite to win, whereas + will state the opposite.

Where Is UFC Betting Legal?

UFC betting is legal pretty much everywhere that sports betting is allowed. In the US, you can wager on sports in some capacity in 35+ states alongside Washington DC. Examples of states where you can bet on UFC include New Jersey, Tennessee, and Delaware.

It’s worth noting, however, that you’ll sometimes only be able to bet online or offline. For example, Nevada allows online sports betting but not offline. You’ll typically need to be 21 years old, but the age is 18 in some states.

Away from the US, UFC betting is also legal in the UK and other European markets.

Everything You Need to Know About UFC Betting Odds

UFC betting is quite challenging to understand at first, but you’ll get the hang of it if you’re willing to try each type of bet. Its markets are sometimes similar to other sports, meaning you can bring some of that knowledge across.

You can wager on UFC both online and offline, with live betting also available. Having read this guide, you should now have all the information you need to start wagering on UFC.

See Also: Your Complete Guide to Hard Rock Sports Betting