Weekend Conversation Corner – February, 28

The Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has won a legal battle over rejecting a license application from a Malta-based online gambling operator due to concerns about a former shareholder linked to a murder case. The Hague District Court ruled in favor of the regulator, stating that the applicant provided incorrect or incomplete information. The KSA emphasized the importance of integrity tests and the responsibility of providers to demonstrate reliability. The provider can appeal again, while the Dutch online gambling association, NOGA, cautiously supports proposed gambling reforms, including raising the minimum age for online slots. State secretary Teun Struycken plans to introduce draft legislative amendments to raise the age limit for certain online casino games and implement a universal deposit limit with affordability checks.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed a 10% turnover tax on online casino gaming revenue in Armenia, effective from April 1. The bill, introduced by MP Hayk Sargsyan, aims to increase tax revenue from the growing online casino sector, which has seen a significant rise in turnover. Despite previous postponements, the bill is now moving forward in the National Assembly, with deputies approving its consideration for first and second readings within 24 hours. Last year, amendments to gambling legislation in Armenia also changed the tax on customer winnings, with large wins now subject to a 5% income tax and regular wins taxed at 10%. The goal is to simplify the taxation process for smaller wins.

Missouri’s Secretary of State, Denny Hoskins, has rejected the proposed emergency rules by the Missouri Gaming Commission for accepting license applications, delaying the launch of regulated sports betting beyond the expected early summer 2025. Hoskins stated that the constitutional deadline of December 1 for sports betting can still be met without emergency rules. Missouri voters approved sports betting through Amendment 2 in November 2024, allowing licensed online sports betting, gambling boats, sports betting districts, and mobile licenses. Revenue from sports wagering will be taxed at 10%, with potential deductions for promotions and federal taxes. The decision reflects a commitment to a transparent and thorough process for updating Missouri’s gaming regulations.

The BSP, a party in Bulgaria’s new coalition government, is prioritizing the issue of illegal gambling. Former interior minister Rumen Petkov suggests a unified regulatory registry in the EU to combat unlicensed operators. He highlights the negative impacts of illegal gambling on society and calls for more measures against unlicensed providers. Bulgaria currently has 25 licensed gambling providers compared to 5,174 illegal igaming websites. Petkov emphasizes the need for dialogue with industry associations and educational campaigns on gambling harm prevention. The National Revenue Agency has added more sites to Bulgaria’s blacklist of unlicensed online gambling operators. Despite a ban on gambling ads, regulated operators saw a significant increase in winnings. The remaining permissible ads must include responsible gambling messaging.

The Swedish government is reviewing the Gambling Act to strengthen measures against unlicensed gambling operators. Marcus Isgren, head of the Swedish Board of Consumer Complaints, has been appointed as the investigator and must deliver a report by September 17. Licensed operators are pushing for changes to close loopholes that allow unlicensed operators to operate without consequences. Minister for Financial Markets, Niklas Wykman, emphasized the importance of amending the Gambling Act to combat the black market. Gustaf Hoffstedt from the online gambling industry association has been advocating for changes since the market’s reregulation in 2019. Despite a rise in gambling revenue, there are concerns about the channelisation rate, with some estimates suggesting it could be as low as 70 percent.