UK government has no plans to ban greyhound racing, Lisa Nandy says

The clarification comes after Wales announced plans to ban the sport.

UK.- Downing Street does not plan to follow the Welsh government‘s move and ban greyhound racing across the UK, Lisa Nandy has said. The secretary of state for culture, media and sport responded to parliamentary questions about the issue following the announcement of the ban on greyhound racing in Wales.

Gambling operators have criticised the Welsh government’s move, which deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies said would be implemented “as soon as practically possible”. Several MPs at Westminster have also given their support to the sport, including under-secretary of state for culture, media and sport, Stephanie Peacock.

Louie French, MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, raised the question in Parliament and asked Nandy if she agreed with Peacock. Nandy insisted that there were no plans to follow Wales and ban greyhound racing in the rest of the UK.

“I can answer the question directly: I agree with the sports minister. We have absolutely no plans whatsoever to ban greyhound racing. We appreciate the joy it brings to many, many people in our country and the economic contribution it makes.”

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) has welcomed the clarification. Commercial director Mark Moisley said: “Greyhound racing is enshrined in British culture and contributes £164 million a year to the economy, employs 5,400 people, and remains one of the top 10 spectator sports in the UK. Our priority is to ensure this continues, with the welfare of greyhounds at the heart of this.”

But Moisley also said the industry needs more financial support from the betting sector. He said: “As an industry, we have made great strides in enhancing the welfare of racing greyhounds at all stages of their life. But we need more financial support from bookmakers in the way of a compulsory levy to secure the long-term future of greyhound welfare and the sport.”