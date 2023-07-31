UFC names Roobet.fun as social casino sponsor

Roobet.fun will receive branding in the Octagon at select UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights.

US.- UFC and Roobet.fun, a free-to-play social casino, have announced a multi-year deal giving Roobet.fun exposure through UFC events and digital platforms. Roobet.fun will receive branding in the Octagon at select UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights.

The brand will be featured as a Presenting Partner for select episodes of Embedded, UFC’s video content series featuring UFC athletes preparing for events. UFC and Roobet.fun will also collaborate on a variety of content distributed across UFC-owned social media channels and digital platforms.

In addition, the firms will offer fans the chance to compete for sweepstakes packages that will feature prizes, such as tickets to UFC events, post-fight tours of the Octagon and tours of the UFC Performance Institute, the sports research, innovation and mixed martial arts training facility located in Las Vegas. The agreement also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will include appearances, content, and campaigns with UFC athletes.

Grant Norris-Jones, senior vice president of global partnerships, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Roobet.fun as an official UFC partner. Roobet.fun is an innovative online gaming platform that offers an incredibly compelling user engagement experience via a free-to-play social casino. It’s a forward-thinking approach to gaming we believe UFC fans will enjoy.”

Anthony Brennan, Roobet.fun co-founder and head of partnerships, added: “Roobet.fun originally entered the fight space to support some of the best UFC fighters on the planet, and now as the official social casino of the UFC, we will provide exciting, free games and prizes to the greatest fans in the world. With this partnership, Roobet.fun will create groundbreaking experiences that UFC fans have never seen before.”