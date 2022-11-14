Tim De Borle step downs as CEO of Napoleon Sports & Casino

De Bourle has spent 10 years at the Benelux gambling group.

Belgium.- Tim De Borle has announced that he will step down as CEO of Belgium’s Napoleon Sports & Casino after a decade at the company. He will be replaced by Eamonn O’Loughlin, the operator’s current chief operations officer.

De Borle shared the news on LinkedIn. He wrote: “It’s been the adventure of a lifetime, and although I still see huge opportunity and ambition for further growth at Napoleon, the time has come for me to move on and embrace the next challenge in my professional life.

“Making this decision has been difficult and yet satisfying at the same time, as I can look back with enormous gratitude and pride at everything we’ve been able to achieve.”

De Borle joined Napoleon, Belgium’s biggest gambling company, in 2012 as an IT operations programmer. He rose through the ranks and became chief operations officer of Napoleon Online in 2016. He became online CEO in 2020 and CEO of the whole group last year.

He thanked company investors, the Michiels family, Waterland PE and Superbet chairman Sacha Dragic, adding: “I’m leaving the company by the end of this year, but I do so with confidence. Confident in Napoleon’s future, and confident in an ambitious, motivated team and experienced leadership under Eamonn O’Loughlin, the next Napoleon CEO.

“I’m sure Eamonn and the wider team will do great and wish him and everyone at Napoleon and the wider Superbet Group all the best.”

Romania’s Superbet acquired Napoleon last year. It agreed to purchase 100 per cent of the shares from the current owner, the investment fund Waterland Private Equity Investments.

Superbet Group chief executive Johnny Hartnett said that the deal would aid the company’s expansion in Europe, noting that it would benefit from Napoleon’s staff.

In 2020, Superbet acquired a majority stake in online casino operator Lucky 7 to expand its online casino portfolio and diversify across wider geographical markets.