Swedish gambling regulator issues ban against GG.bet operator ASG 360 Services

Spelinspektionen says the operator was targeting the Swedish market without a licence.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has issued a formal ban against ASG 360 Services, the operator of GG.bet. The regulator says its investigation found the Cyprus-based operator to be offering gambling in Sweden without a local licence.

Like many operators banned by Spelinspektionen, ASG 360’s parent company, River Entertainment BV, holds a Curaçao licence. The regulator said it found that GG.bet had no geoblocking controls in place, which meant that it was possible to open an account, deposit funds and gamble from Sweden. It also noted that GG.bet lists the Swedish currency as an option and uses Swedish-language affiliates to promote the brand.

Research published by the Swedish horse racing betting operator ATG last week suggested that GG.bet was the fifth most popular unlicensed gambling site in Sweden in the last quarter of 2024. The operator claims that web analytics tools showed that traffic to the operator rose in the second half of the year, reaching 76,124 visitors in Q4.

ATG raised concerns that 17 out of 20 of the most popular unlicensed sites used the same platforms as licensed offerings, something which shouldn’t be possible following the introduction of gaming supplier licences in Sweden from 2023.

Swedish gambling legislation specifically states that operators shall be deemed to be targeting the Swedish market if they use the local currency and language. Spelinspektionen found that ASG 360 also had a number of mirror websites. It says it received no response from the operator when it tried to make contact.

The regulator concluded: “We consider that, in the interests of consumer protection and to guarantee gaming safety, it is important the decision is complied with immediately.”