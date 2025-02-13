Sports betting bill filed in Texas

House Join Resolution 134 would allow a vote on regulated sports betting.

US.- The Texas Legislature is reviewing a new proposal to allow a vote on the legalisation of sports betting in the state. Representative Sam Harless filed House Joint Resolution 134, which proposes a constitutional amendment to allow a vote in November.

HJR 134 seeks to amend Section 47, Article III of the Texas Constitution. The Texas Legislature would have the authority to legalise sports betting within a regulated framework. Sports wagering would be allowed in partnership with an existing sports team or organisation, a Class 1 racetrack or a designee of an approved entity. HJR 134 does not outline a specific plan for allocating tax revenue, leaving the decision to future action.

Texas governor Greg Abbott has said recently that he would not oppose a vote on the legalisation of sports betting in the state. During an interview with the Texas Take Podcast from the Houston Chronicle, Abbott said; “I don’t have a problem with online sports betting. The reality is that I’d be shocked if there were not some Texans that do it already.”

In an interview with FOX4’s Steven Dial, Abbot said he was open to “letting the voters decide” on sports betting. “What I believe about online gaming, is it would expand gaming in the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “It requires a constitutional amendment. What I’m in favour of is giving it to the voters and let the voters decide.”