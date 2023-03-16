Soft2Bet starts its collaboration with UFC MMA fighter Ihor Potieria

Potieria is on the list of the 35 Best MMA Light Heavyweight UFC Fighters worldwide.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has just announced that it is collaborating with widely-regarded UFC MMA fighter, Ihor Potieria.

As a professional UFC MMA Fighter, Potieria is on the list of the 35 Best MMA Light Heavyweight UFC Fighters worldwide. He has also cultivated a solid fan base worldwide and he will be representing Soft2Bet in this particular cohort.

Nicknamed “the Duelist”, Potieria has been a professional athlete for 11 years and began his career as a UFC MMA Fighter in March 2021. As of January 2023, he has played 23 games with a record of 20-3-0, including 20 wins, three losses, and 0 draws. Additionally, on January 21st 2023, he played against opponent, Mauricio Rua, aka Shogun Rua, a legendary MMF Fighter from Brazil, in the final preliminary bout of UFC 283.

This mutually beneficial collaboration between Ihor Potieria and Soft2Bet very much reflects the company’s values, namely its goal to undertake new challenges with the will and the determination to win, regardless of any potential trials.

Ihor Potieria said; “I look forward to working together with Soft2Bet as this collaboration will bring countless opportunities and it will help fans discover new and even deeper ways to enjoy the sports they love.”

