Soft2Bet partners with REEVO

Soft2Bet becomes a REEVO partner as the platform accelerates content offering.

Press release.- REEVO has onboarded Soft2Bet, one of the gaming industry’s power players, adding the multi-product and multi-brand business to its growing range of platform partners.

Soft2Bet is a multi-faceted B2B and B2C software, solutions and content business with a vast amount of casino and betting brands including Betina, CampoBet and Yo Yo Casino.

REEVO, alongside creating a growing list of proprietary games with two launches per month, is onboarding a diverse range of the industry’s leading suppliers providing its operator partners with a comprehensive selection of the content – all through a single API integration.

Petra Maria Poola, head of Sales, REEVO, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Soft2Bet, a company that shares our vision of providing players with the best possible gaming experience. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Soft2Bet.”

Daniel Mitton, director of Gaming and Business Development remarked: “By partnering with REEVO, Soft2Bet is elevating our partner base as well as furthering our commitment to providing our players with an expanding and diverse portfolio. We are thrilled to work with REEVO and we look forward to building a successful collaboration that will serve both companies.”

