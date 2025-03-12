Soft2Bet expands European footprint with launch of ElaBet.gr in Greece

Securing a Greek operating licence reinforces the company’s commitment to regulated markets.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has officially launched ElaBet.gr in Greece, marking another major milestone in its strategic expansion across Europe. Securing a Greek operating licence reinforces the company’s commitment to regulated markets, bringing its industry-leading gamification features to one of Europe’s most established gaming landscapes.

This achievement reflects a collaborative effort between Soft2Bet’s product, compliance, and marketing teams, ensuring full alignment with the high standards set by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC). Greece represents one of the region’s most dynamic and promising markets, and Soft2Bet is confident that ElaBet.gr unique offerings will introduce new opportunities for both the group and Greek players.

ElaBet.gr enters the market with a fully tailored approach, delivering a highly localised gaming experience that sets it apart from existing operators. The brand features Greek-speaking live casino tables and three exclusive games inspired by Greek mythology. Gates of Hades, River of Styx, and Medusa’s Madness have all been designed to resonate with local players and enhance engagement.

In addition to its bespoke content, ElaBet.gr is powered by Soft2Bet’s award-winning gamification mechanics, providing a dynamic, mission-based experience that strengthens player engagement and retention. The brand’s launch builds on Soft2Bet’s proven track record in markets such as Sweden, Denmark, Romania, Malta, Ontario, and Mexico, with an application currently underway for a New Jersey license.

Founder and CEO of Soft2Bet, Uri Poliavich, commented: “We are not just launching a product. We are setting a new benchmark for the gaming industry in Greece. ElaBet.gr represents the highest standards of innovation and compliance, achieved through exceptional teamwork across our product, compliance, and marketing departments. By responding to both regulatory expectations and market demands, we are confident that our gamification-driven approach will redefine the player experience in Greece.”

ELA Bet’s launch is a key step in Soft2Bet’s broader European expansion strategy, demonstrating the company’s ability to adapt, localise, and innovate in highly competitive regulated markets. As Soft2Bet continues to grow, it remains committed to introducing market-leading products, strengthening its global presence, and delivering exceptional experiences to players and partners alike.