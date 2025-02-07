Slovakia launches new gambling helpline

The Predná Hora specialist treatment centre will run the national helpline.

Slovakia.- The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Slovakia (ÚRHH) has announced that a new national gambling helpline will be run by Predná Hora, a specialist treatment centre located in a former Bulgarian royal residence in the mountains. The free helpline will run seven days a week between 9am and 1am.

There’s the option to speak to an answering machine outside of operating hours. Support will be provided to family and friends as well as to gamblers, with specialist staff to advise on intervention strategies.

The centre has provided treatment for addiction and compulsive gambling since 1995. It also takes part in joint international research projects with hospitals and universities in the Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden.

Vladimír Stanislav, director of the Predná Hora center, said: “Our system uses a comprehensive treatment programme with the community and with enthusiastic and committed staff, who believe that our clients are high-quality, valuable individuals who are able and willing to change their lives.”

Martin Bohoš, Director General of Slovakia’s Gambling Regulatory Authority said: “That the operation of the helpline will be provided by the Specialised Psychiatric Treatment Institute, Predná Hora represents a significant advance in providing professional advice and professional care in the field of assistance to problem gamblers and their family members. Every big step begins with a decision. Seeking help is not a weakness, but a sign of courage and responsibility towards oneself and one’s loved ones.”

The ÚRHH reported a sharp increase in gambling in Slovakia in 2023. It reported that €21.4bn in bets were placed on the country’s regulated market. Meanwhile, players recouped €20.4bn in winnings and contributions to the state rose by more than €50m year-on-year to over €301m. Slovakia regulates sports betting, horse race betting, poker and casino. Lottery and bingo remain the preserve of the state-owned monopoly provider, state-owned Tipos.