Serge Pshenichnykh, iGATE: “We offer a comprehensive package that includes innovative tools and customer-centric services”

The regional head of sales at iGATE discusses the company’s participation at ICE Barcelona, previews some trends for 2025, and shares iGATE’s objectives and challenges for this year.

Exclusive interview.- At ICE Barcelona 2025, iGATE showcased its tailored tools and solutions designed to enhance player acquisition and retention. In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, iGATE´s regional head of sales, Serge Pshenichnykh, highlighted how its focus on advanced data analytics, CRM systems, and personalised platform features empowers operators and entrepreneurs to create standout igaming brands that thrive in a competitive industry.

ICE Barcelona 2025 was iGATE’s first event of 2025. With the event now over, what were the team’s objectives, and are you pleased with the results?

Our primary objective at ICE Barcelona 2025 was to showcase how iGATE empowers operators and igaming entrepreneurs to create high-converting brands. We focused on our tailored solutions and innovative tools and aimed to demonstrate how our bespoke approach drives player acquisition, and retention and shows one of the highest Registration-to-Deposit metrics on the market.

We’re pleased with how the event turned out. Our attendance provided us with valuable opportunities to engage with industry leaders, share our insights, and highlight the impact of our products.

What industry-specific topics were most discussed and how does iGATE contribute to these topics?

For quite some time now the main topic of discussion within the igaming ecosystem has been utilising advanced data analytics to hyper-personalise platforms. Players enjoy highly tailored experiences, these can be linked to the platform’s design or engaging with recommended content and gamification features. There is also a heightened focus on customer relationship management (CRM) systems and the collection and analysis of customer data centred on player behaviours and preferences. Our existing and potential partners are always interested in learning more about our advanced and innovative CRM systems and how they contribute to creating platforms that players enjoy.

What are iGATE’s main solutions that can power brands to stand out in a competitive industry?

We offer a comprehensive package that includes innovative tools and customer-centric services that ensure they can stand out and grow. Our partners can rely on us to help with the initial setup of technical infrastructure and implementation of content and gamification features. However, if they require further assistance in terms of marketing, customer support, or other aspects of platform development, maintenance, and growth. We prioritise partner communication to understand their immediate and long-term needs and offer consistent support to help them achieve their goals. Therefore, our partners can remain flexible in a rapidly evolving industry and stand out in a competitive landscape.

“Our partners can rely on us to help with the initial setup of technical infrastructure and implementation of content and gamification features.” Serge Pshenichnykh, regional head of sales at iGATE.

What igaming trends do you think will emerge in 2025?

Players are seeking innovation and fresh experiences, whether that be through gamification features and loyalty programmes on the platform or engaging with recommended content. We anticipate operators will use data to understand exactly what their players enjoy the most and will roll out promotions, recommendations, and features that cater to these preferences. iGATE has identified this future possibility and offers the necessary CRM and advanced data analytics solutions, audience segmentation, and VIP management tools to help operators tweak their platforms and maximise engagement going forward in 2025.