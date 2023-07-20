Pro League Network and Brinx TV sign production deal

The channel will debut later this summer.

The partnership will bring PLN’s made-for-wagering sports to a wider audience.

US.- Pro League Network, a producer of live sports for sportsbook operators, has signed a deal with Brinx TV. They will jointly produce live made-for-wagering sporting events exclusive to the Brinx TV platform.

A PLN-branded channel and live events will debut later this summer. The first programme will be PLN House, a weekly show that will broadcast highlights, news and wagering opportunities from PLN sports. It will include CarJitsu, the World Putting League, Xtreme Long Drive and Pillow Fight Championship.

PLN and Brinx TV will produce on location and at Trillith Studios in Atlanta. The PLN channel will broadcast on the Brinx TV platform.

John Brenkus, six-time Emmy Award winner and creator of Brinx TV, said: “PLN is ahead of the curve in the sports betting market,” said. “The leagues and sports PLN produces provide some of the most entertaining and rewarding bets a fan can place.”

PLN co-founder and co-president Bill Yucatonis added: “John and the Brinx TV team have created a platform that’s perfectly suited for our portfolio of sports. “We’re excited to introduce their fans to our sports. We know Brinx.TV viewers will have a ton of fun betting Brinx Bux on the next CarJitsu Championship match and more.”

