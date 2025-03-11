PrizePicks receives iCAP accreditation from National Council on Problem Gambling

The certification is awarded to operators that meet the standards for responsible gaming and consumer protection practices.

US.- PrizePicks has received Internet Compliance Assessment Program (iCAP) accreditation from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). The company said it is the first and only fantasy sports operator to receive the recognition. iCAP certification is granted to operators that meet the NCPG’s standards for responsible gaming and consumer protection practices.

The iCAP certification process involves an independent review of an operator’s practices, including KYC protocols, staff training, work culture, consumer protection measures, RG tool offerings, customer service standards and regulatory compliance.

Jaime D. Costello, director of programs at the National Council on Problem Gambling, said: “We are proud to recognize PrizePicks as the first daily fantasy sports operator to receive iCAP accreditation. This achievement highlights their unwavering commitment to player protection and promoting positive play, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.”

Mike Ybarra, CEO of PrizePicks, added: “This certification is a powerful recognition of the culture we’ve built at PrizePicks, and an incredible honor that underscores our unwavering commitment to putting player safety first. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the NCPG for their thorough evaluation, and to our exceptional team for setting the bar as an industry leader in responsible gaming.”