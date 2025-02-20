Play’n GO unveils its latest slot, Myth of Dead

This title builds on Play’n GO’s rich history of Egyptian-themed games.

Press release.- Play’n GO delves into the mysteries of ancient Egypt with the release of Myth of Dead, a visually stunning slot that combines engaging gameplay with the allure of legendary treasures. This 5-reel, 3-row game with 10 paylines offers a captivating journey into a world ruled by powerful deities and golden riches.

The game’s standout features include the WILD RE-SPIN, which can activate randomly in the base game, giving players the chance to collect instant prizes tied to God Symbols. In FREE SPINS mode, one of four boosters is randomly selected to enhance gameplay. These boosters can increase symbol frequency, award additional spins, or raise prize multipliers for even bigger rewards.

Adding to the excitement is the Coronation Path. As players collect WILD symbols, they progress along this path, unlocking extra spins and increasing multipliers, which can lead to even greater outcomes. With its engaging mechanics and innovative features, Myth of Dead provides thrilling gameplay for those who enjoy immersive challenges.

This title builds on Play’n GO’s rich history of Egyptian-themed games, such as Legacy of Dead and Rise of Dead, while introducing fresh mechanics and a deeper narrative to keep players engaged. Fans of the series will appreciate the detailed design and innovative features that make this a standout addition to the collection.

Head of Game Retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, commented: “Myth of Dead brings something new to the table while embracing the timeless appeal of Egyptian mythology. We designed this game to entertain and challenge players with layered gameplay and rewarding features. It’s a title we’re very proud to share with the world.”

Players can explore the secrets of the ancients and unlock incredible treasures. Whether you’re drawn to mythological storytelling or dynamic gaming features, Myth of Dead promises an unforgettable experience.