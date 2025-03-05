Paf reduces gambling loss limits again across all gaming products

The state-owned gambling operator has applied new limits across its games for certain age groups.

Finland.- Paf, the gambling operator owned by the autonomous Åland Islands, has announced new loss limits as it continues to tighten its social responsibility measures. The operator, which has a presence in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Spain and Sweden, is known for its work on responsibility and has been tightening its limits every year since 2020, including differentiated limits for specific age groups.

In 2022, it cut its mandatory loss limits for customers aged 18 to 24 years from €20,000 to €10,000. In 2023, it cut its annual loss limit for players aged over 24 from €20,000 to €17,500 and slashed the limit for players aged 18 and 19 from €10,000 to €1,800 per year. In 2024, it reduced the limit for players aged 20 to 24 further, from €10,000 to €8,000 per year.

The latest changes will see the limit for players aged 25 and over fall from €17,500 to €16,000. The limit for those aged 20 to 24 will be reduced from €8,000 to €6,000. The limit for the youngest players (aged 18 and 19) will remain at €1,800 as established in 2023.

The new limits apply to all of Paf’s games and gambling activities. Players can set their own limits lower if desired but the mandatory loss limits cannot be raised.

Paf cites its loss limits as a unique selling point, claiming to be the only international gambling company with mandatory loss limits for all players. It says it will continue to reduce the limits, with the aim of reaching an €8,000 loss limit for players aged over 25.

Paf CEO Christer Fahlstedt said: “We want to be a sustainable entertainment company for our customers, for our employees and for our owners. We are now taking the next step towards more sustainable revenues.”

He added: “We are setting a standard for responsible gaming that is increasingly difficult for other companies to follow. We haven’t reached where we want to be yet, we have a target for the future where the limit is €8,000 a year. But we need to make the reductions at a pace we can manage.”

Paf has called for central deposit limits covering all operators. It suggests this could be linked to central self-exclusion registers and would strengthen responsible gambling at an industry-wide level.

Deputy CEO and chief responsibility officer Daniela Johansson said: “Centralised deposit limits that customers can set themselves and that apply across all gaming operators would significantly improve responsible gaming and minimise the problems that arise when customers jump between operators.”