Over 2.4 million sports bets placed in Kansas in first 10 days

The state’s sports betting marked opened on September 1.

US.- According to figures from the Kansas Lottery, over 2.4 million sports bets were placed in the state from September 1 to 11. From those bets, gamblers cashed in over $47m in winnings.

Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms on September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch was on September 8. Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals, of the National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB), have been the most popular teams for betting.

They were followed by National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I football team the Kansas State Wildcats and NCAA Division I basketball team the Kansas Jayhawks. The NASCAR races at the Kansas Speedway also attracted plenty of interest from bettors in the Sunflower State.

“It should come as no surprise that with the additional interest in the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sports on Sunday, September 11, that Hollywood Casino and Barstool Sports broke Penn Gaming’s record for a new property opening,” a statement from the Kansas Lottery said.

Record 46.6m Americans plan to wager on 2022 NFL season

A record 46.6 million American adults (18 per cent) plan to bet on the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season, up three per cent year-over-year, according to new American Gaming Association (AGA) research.

“The sustained interest in NFL wagering reflects the growth and continued maturation of legal sports betting across the country,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “Consumers clearly want legal sports betting options and understand the regulated industry’s foundational commitments to responsibility.”

As legalization spreads, bettors are moving away from bookies and toward regulated options. Of American adults:

23 million will place a bet online this season, up 18 per cent from 2021.

6 million will place a bet in-person at a sportsbook this season, up two per cent from 2021.

Just 13 per cent of NFL bettors say they will use a bookie, down two points from last year (15 per cent) and five points from 2020 (18 per cent).

Bookie usage is 50 per cent higher in states without legalized sports betting.

Today, more than half (132 million) of American adults can legally wager in their home state, 18 million more than this time last year. Demonstrating consumer confidence in regulated sportsbooks, nine in 10 (89 per cent) of past-year sports bettors say it is very or somewhat important that they bet with a legal, regulated sportsbook.