Original casino entertainment and technology from Konami featured at Annual Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow

Never-before-seen Konami slot creations hit the industry’s biggest tribal gaming event.

Press release.- Konami Gaming announced an expansive lineup of casino entertainment and technology releases featured at the Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention in San Diego, CA, on April 2 – 3, 2025. In addition to returning as one of the show’s marquee exhibits, Konami is featured inside the event’s DigitalPlay Summit with a space dedicated to its igaming offering.

The showcase release for both areas is a highly anticipated omni-channel slot game called K-Pow! Pig arrived in North America after proven success in Australia. Tribal executives and professionals at the 2025 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention will be the first to try Konami’s Money in the Bank slot series, featured alongside Falling Coins Link, What the Duck, and more. Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS casino management system is available for discovery and live demonstrations throughout event hours.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming said: “This year’s Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow is a very important launchpad for several new releases that are highly anticipated by players and properties alike. From the omni-channel debut of K-Pow! Pig to the market arrival of What the Duck, and more, Konami is focused on empowering tribal operators with creative innovations to help power long-term business results and player engagement.”

A rush of original Konami game releases is coming to the floor of this year’s event, including the company’s comical new slot series What the Duck—with its cartoony cowboy duck character and unique Re-Spin Feature to put his wild west skills to the test. From the success of Charms Full Link, Konami’s new Falling Coins Link is another fresh slot series landing now in casinos. And coming soon in support of tribal casinos is a series called Money in the Bank, which gives players the chance to “shake the bank” or “break the bank” to boost payouts during the game’s credit collection feature.

In addition to delivering the latest slot machines, Konami is arriving at the 2025 Indian Gaming Tradeshow with dedicated areas for its SYNKROS casino systems technology and igaming offering. SYNKROS Progressive Management (SPM) and SYNKROS Drink System are among the newest system-delivered tools, with SPM focusing on driving coin in and patron frequency via system-driven progressives and SYNKROS Drink System focusing on enhancing guest convenience. Both are available for live demonstration, alongside casino team technologies like the Konetic employee mobile application and SYNK31 Title 31/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) system.

Jay Bertsch, senior vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming commented: “Konami’s SYNKROS casino management system continues to expand to record locations worldwide, and we’re especially motivated by the success our tribal customers have achieved through SYNKROS technology—spanning mobile tools, floor-wide bonusing, AML compliance, and more. Another area Konami is investing in is igaming, to bring our iconic casino classics and latest hit games for players to enjoy online.”

Whether strictly online or both online and traditional land-based, casino operators can take advantage of Konami’s igaming library powered by the company’s remote gaming server (RGS). Konami offers dozens of games backed by time-tested performance, with robust HTML5 delivery.

Guests at the 2025 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention are encouraged to visit booths #1141 and #K2720 at the San Diego Convention Center on April 2 – 3, 2025 to explore these and more Konami releases.