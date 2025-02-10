Onlyplay introduces a new release and Piggy’s reskin

Ahead of the love season, Onlyplay gave its Piggy Tap game a limited-time Valentine’s makeover, and introduced Piggy Bonanza Valentine.

Press release.- As Valentine’s Day is coming up, love fills the air, and Onlyplay is bringing the magic of romance and excitement to the gaming world. Known for its innovative and engaging titles, the company is making this Valentine’s Day truly special with festive updates and brand-new releases designed to capture the spirit of love.

This year, Onlyplay’s beloved tap-based game, Piggy Tap, is receiving a limited-time Valentine’s makeover. Adorned with charming decorations, and a whimsical touch of romance, this special edition offers players a delightful new way to experience one of Onlyplay’s most engaging games.

Available until the end of February, it invites players to immerse themselves in a festive atmosphere where love and gaming go hand in hand.

Adding to the excitement, Onlyplay has also released Piggy Bonanza Valentine, a game that seamlessly blends the thrill of winning with a romantic twist. Set in a world of sweets, this enchanting game transforms every spin into an opportunity for delightful surprises. From generous multipliers to romantic bonuses, Piggy Bonanza Valentine keeps the excitement alive while celebrating the joy of love. Whether played solo or with a special someone, it is designed to create an unforgettable gaming experience.

“As the season of love starts, Onlyplay continues to innovate, creating immersive and entertaining experiences that captivate players around the world. With every tap and spin, the magic of Valentine’s comes to life, making this holiday one to remember,” said the company.