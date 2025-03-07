Ohio sports betting handle reaches $1.01bn in January

It was the third-highest monthly handle since the state launched legal sports betting.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle reached $1.01bn in January, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. It was the third-highest figure since the state launched legal sports betting in January 2023.

The handle was up 24.6 per cent from January 2024 and 5 per cent from December 2024. Some $992.2m was wagered online, while retail bets amounted to $19m.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported $81.1m in taxable sports betting revenue, 28.6 per cent behind last year but 42 per cent more than in December. Some $80.7m came from online betting and $468,017 from retail. With a 20 per cent tax rate, Ohio took $16.2m in sports betting tax revenue.

FanDuel led the market with $358.6m in bets and $38.9m in revenue. DraftKings took $321.9m in bets and $23.5m in revenue and bet365 $83m and $9.9m.