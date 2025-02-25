Michigan gaming regulator issues cease-and-desist letters to offshore online casino

The Michigan Gaming Control Board is targeting BetNow.eu Sportsbook, Casino and Racebook.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has issued a cease-and-desist order to BetNow.eu Sportsbook, Casino and Racebook (BetNow) for offering online casino illegally in the state. MGCB said the site offers a range of casino games, including slots, poker and live dealer options such as blackjack, roulette and craps as well as betting on sports.

The MGCB found that BetNow violated the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act and the Michigan Penal Code. It has 14 days to cease offering gambling services to Michigan residents. The MGCB said it will work with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to pursue legal action if the operator fails to comply.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “This unlicensed operator not only violates Michigan law, but also exposes consumers to significant risks. Our job is to protect Michigan residents by ensuring that all online gambling is conducted legally and responsibly.”

MGCB previously took action against nine online casinos, issuing cease-and-desist letters for violations of state gaming laws. The operators issued cease-and-desist orders were: BetAnySports (BAS); Cool Cat Casino; BetDSI – Diamond Sportsbook International, d/b/a BetDSI.eu (BetDSI); Solar Game LTD and Busan Trade Office (Go Go Gold); My Dreams Casino; NonStop casino; Palace of Chance; Xbet Casino and WagerWeb.