Michigan authorities break up illegal gambling operation

The MGCB received several anonymous tipoffs about the alleged illegal gambling operation.

The investigation was led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board.

US.- State investigators from Michigan have seized 36 machines from an alleged illegal gaming operation. The devices seized include computers used as slot-style gaming machines, freestanding slot-style gaming machines, table-mounted gaming machines and a coin pusher machine.

More than $23,000 in cash was seized in the operation, which was triggered by several anonymous tipoffs. Following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board, search warrants were served at the business with assistance from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and Lansing Police Department.

Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director, said: “Illegal gaming locations prey on vulnerable people and don’t offer the patron protections required for legal, regulated gaming.

“The MGCB will continue to work hard to protect Michigan communities from crime by eliminating illegal gambling. We appreciate the public’s help in identifying possible illegal gambling locations.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said: “Illegal gambling diverts taxes and revenue from our communities which is otherwise used to support our state and schools,” said . “I am grateful for the work of the Michigan Gaming Control Board in putting a stop to these unlawful actions.”

See also: Online gaming receipts set new record in Michigan