Metric Gaming to launch B2C sportsbook

The sports betting supplier will launch a sportsbook through its Bhet subsidiary.

UK.- The London-based sports betting supplier Metric Gaming has announced that it will launch a B2C sportsbook through its Bhet subsidiary. It aims to offer highly competitive pricing and an innovative range of live wagering.

The launch will be funded by a recent debt financing round, that raised $15m. Metric says it has also received a strong “indication of interest” from what it described as a “high-net worth” strategic investor aims to increase the size of that funding round to $30m.

Metric Gaming CEO Keith Hayes said: “The pricing will be among the most player-friendly in the industry, and the scope and availability of live in-game wagering will be significantly more innovative and engaging than competitor brands.

“Metric has made significant progress on its strategic plans and will soon announce a number of partnerships that will power Metric into 2023 with some truly innovative products and services,” Hayes continued.

“Metric has had a strong focus on the European market in recent times and those plans have come to fruition as we are also set to announce new sportsbook customers in a newly regulated European territory. These are clearing very exciting times for Metric and to underpin these plans we have sought new strategic investment.

“We firmly believe this interested party will share our vision for Metric’s expansion and look forward to closing out this process in Q3, increasing the overall round size pending shareholder approval.”

Metric Gaming chairman Martin deKnijff added: “In many ways, the Bhet Corp sportsbook launch will be the culmination of Metric’s clear vision when it first entered the market – an aspiration nearly a decade in the making to create something ground-breaking in an industry ripe for disruption.”

The launch of a B2C sportsbook follows the announcement of Metric Gaming’s partnership with Lacerta Sports, which was founded by a team from the data betting syndicate and consultancy Starlizard. Lacerta’s data solution will be used for the sportsbook’s pricing, risk management and player profiling.

Last month, the online slots and live casino supplier Swintt gained a licence from the Gambling Commission (GC) to supply the British online gambling market. Swintt will initially offer titles in its Xtra slots range: Aloha Spirit XtraLock and Mystic Bear XtraHold and its mobile-first release Candy Gold. These will be joined by The Crown, which features Vinnie Jones.

The regulator also recently granted two B2B licences to the Israeli online gaming content supplier Spinomenal. The licences have been awarded to two companies: Panda Bluemoon and SubTech, allowing them to offer services to gambling operators in the British online gaming market.