Louisiana’s Paragon Casino installs new gaming machines

Paragon Casino Resort has installed 150 new gaming machines on the casino floor.

US.- Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, Louisiana, has announced the installation of 150 new gaming machines on its casino floor. The casino, which was founded in 1994, has replaced 15 per cent of its total number of machines. The new machines include both “bingo-style” and “Las Vegas-style” slot machines.

Marshall Ray Sampson, general manager of Paragon Casino Resort, said: “Paragon Casino Resort is continuously exploring new technology and revitalizing our offerings to enhance the gaming experience of our guests. With the recent upgrades to our gaming floor and other areas of our campus, Paragon Casino Resort is ready to welcome both regular visitors and new guests this fall.”

The acquisition of new gaming machines has been a long-term project for the Louisiana venue. The casino first sought the installation of machines including Cashnado and Lantern of Destiny on Flex from Everi Holdings.

Paragon Casino Resort has also acquired new bingo-style slots from Video Gaming Technologies including Crazy Cherry Jewel Hunt, Mr. Money Bags and the Polar High Roller Jewel Hunt.

Paragon Casino was the first casino in Louisiana to host a sportsbook, and is owned and operated by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. The sportsbook was introduced through a partnership between the tribe and Betfred Sports.

“In-person sports betting and our new machines have opened a new realm of opportunity for Paragon Casino Resort, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and players within Louisiana,” said Marshall Pierite, chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. “Paragon Casino Resort now offers a robust gaming experience with the latest gaming technology and hardware to all guests.”