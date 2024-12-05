Loto-Québec registers revenue of $814.2 for Q2

Revenue increased 16.1 per cent year-over-year.

Canada.- The provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has registered revenue of $814.2 in Q2, up 16.1 per cent year-over-year, and a net income of $421.6m, up 18.5 per cent.

Lottery product sector revenues amounted to $474.2m, with casino and gaming hall sector revenues generating $608.9m. The gaming establishment sector revenues totalled $432.5m.

Q2 ran from June 25 to September 30. Revenue from April to December 30 was $1.504bn, up 6.5 per cent. Net income was $771.3m, up 4.7 per cent. Since the current fiscal year began, lottery winners have received nearly $720m in prizes.

President and CEO Jean-François Bergeron said: “We’re in such a good position halfway through the fiscal year, and it’s thanks to the work done across all our sectors over the last few months. We obtained excellent results despite the economic context, reinforcing our confidence that we’ll reach our net income annual target. Remember that 100 per cent of our profits are reinvested in the community.”

“Our teams’ ongoing commitment in all sectors of the organization and the sound management efforts led to these excellent results, which will help Loto-Québec significantly contribute to the community once again. Responsible commercialization has remained a priority in everything we offer. We’ve created an enhanced program—Wise Play—to consolidate our actions in this field. We proudly launched it in mid-September, along with a campaign raising people’s awareness of the importance of setting limits. Among other things, through this program, we can present a unified message so that a game remains a game.”

In Q1, Loto-Québec posted revenue of $689.7m and a consolidated net income of $349.7m. Between April 1 and June 24, lottery product sector revenues amounted to $219.1m, while casino and gaming hall sector revenues were $275m and gaming establishment sector revenues $200.7m.