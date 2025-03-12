KSA raises concerns over “undesirable” Analyse Master Telegram channel

The Dutch gambling regulator has cleared two licensees of wrongdoing but has concerns about the tips provider.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator KSA has raised concerns about Analyse Master and its Telegram channel. Analyse Master is not a gambling provider so is not overseen by the KSA, but the regulator described the brand’s social media channels as a “very undesirable and worrying development” owing to their appeal among young people.

The KSA began an investigation after the Dutch media outlet Pointer reported on Analyse Master’s use of role models to promote online gambling, which would contravene rules for gambling advertising in the Netherlands. The KSA spoke to two Dutch gambling licensees that were mentioned by Analyse Master, including on its Telegram channel but has cleared them of wrongdoing.

The regulator reported that one of the unnamed licensees had a partnership with Analyse Master but ended the agreement when it became aware that the brand was using role models. The other operator was found to have bought advertising space on Telegram without any collaboration with Analyse Master. It withdrew its advertising after the platform’s use of role models and targeting of young adults came to light.

While the KSA concluded that the licensees had acted correctly and had not breached Dutch legislation, it advised all licenced gambling operators to be alert and to ensure that advertising complies with regulations.

As for Analyse Master, the regulator cannot currently take any action because the platform does not offer gambling directly. However, new legislation proposed by Teun Struycken, the secretary of state for legal protection, would grant the KSA new powers to tackle gambling advertising by entities other than gambling operators.

KSA chair Michel Groothuizen

KSA chairman Michel Groothuizen said: “The current advertising bans apply specifically to gambling providers, and not to third parties such as Analyse Master. The fact that there are channels on social media that promote sports betting among young adults is a very undesirable and worrying development, because young adults are vulnerable and susceptible to gambling addiction.

“I am pleased that State Secretary Struycken announced in his recent vision on gambling that he wants to adjust the advertising rules, so that we as a supervisory authority can also take active action against these types of parties.”