Kambi publishes 2025 Tribal Sports Betting report, revealing a 51% increase in handle

The report highlights key insights from Kambi’s tribal partner network, including the positive impact of a high-quality sportsbook on Potawatomi Casino Hotel’s overall property performance.

Press release.- Kambi has published its 2025 Tribal Sports Betting Report, highlighting the latest trends and data from Kambi’s comprehensive tribal partner network.

Now in its third year, the report has become a trusted resource for tribal gaming operators and stakeholders throughout the industry. The report can be downloaded from Kambi.com.

With years of experience working alongside tribal partners, Kambi continues to lead the industry with its high-performance sportsbook technology, comprehensive data and commitment to supporting tribal operators in achieving their goals.

The report is available ahead of the 2025 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in San Diego, where delegates can meet with Kambi representatives to learn more about the company’s premium sports betting solutions.

Key highlights in this year’s report include:

Overall growth and how it differs between online and on-property

The positive effect of sports betting on the rest of a casino property, featuring Potawatomi

How players are reinvesting their cashed-out winnings

David Bretnitz, Kambi vice president of sales, Americas, said: “The tribal gaming market continues to be a driving force in the evolution of the US sports betting landscape. Whether you are a tribal operator seeking to optimise your sportsbook or an industry stakeholder looking to understand the trajectory of tribal gaming, Kambi’s 2025 Tribal Sports Betting Report provides the insights needed to navigate this dynamic sector with confidence.”