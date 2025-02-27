Jackpot Digital receives approval in Maine

It is the first state-issued licence it has obtained in the US.

US.- Jackpot Digital has announced that it has received licence approval from the Maine Gambling Control Unit (MGCU). It’s the first state-issued licence that it has received in the US. Until now, it only had licences through Indian Gaming casino partners.

This licence allows the company to install its casino machines throughout the state. The company said it has several other state licences pending approval.

Jake Kalpakian, CEO of Jackpot Digital, said: “Receiving approval from MGCU is a major accomplishment. Until now, our US licences have been exclusively through our valued Indian Gaming casino partners, who issue licenses for their respective properties. A state licence, however, grants us access to the entire state. We have several additional state licenses pending approval, representing a major expansion opportunity into larger state-regulated commercial casinos.

“More immediately, this MGCU approval enables us to offer Jackpot Blitz to gaming operators across Maine. We are excited to bring our innovative products to Maine’s gaming community and reinforce our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology-driven entertainment.”

In December, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved Jackpot Digital to be licensed as a registered gaming-related supplier under the Gaming Control Act in the Canadian province of Ontario. The licence authorises the provider to supply its electronic table games to Ontario’s gaming venues, including casinos and other regulated gaming facilities.