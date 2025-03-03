Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City awards $10m in bonuses to employees

The company has recognised team members after record results in 2024.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has awarded $10m in bonuses to both union and non-union team members in recognition of its record financial results for 2024. Some team members also received a share of $100,000 in cash and prizes.

Team members attending Town Hall gatherings at Hard Rock Atlantic City were told they would receive bonuses as they have for each of the past six years. Hard Rock International chairman Jim Allen said the bonuses demonstrate the company’s appreciation of staff excellence.

General Manager Sampson and President Goldhoff congratulate team members. Photo: Hard Rock.

The leadership team also discussed the resort’s commitment to the community with over $1m in donations and volunteer efforts over the last year.

Allen said: “2024 was indeed a record-breaking year in many categories for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, and we want to recognize the hard work of team members who made it all possible. We set records for overall profit, market share, hotel occupancy, slot win and table games drop. We also had a record-breaking year for conventions, food and beverage, entertainment, spa and hotel room sales.”

George Goldhoff, Hard Rock Atlantic City president, added: “2024 was truly a banner year at Hard Rock Atlantic City, and our team members are the reason for our success. Today’s Town Hall is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of our Hard Rock family and we thank them for their incredible efforts.”

